Russia says to have controlled two more Ukrainian towns

The ministry said in a statement that units of the Center group of forces had captured the settlement of Svitle in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, while the North group had taken control of the village of Nova Sich in the Sumy region, Anadolu Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff said its forces had struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in the city of Ryazan, which has an annual processing capacity of about 17 million metric tons of crude oil.

Earlier Wednesday, Ryazan regional Gov. Pavel Malkov said six people had been hospitalized following a Ukrainian drone attack on the region.

Russia’s largest online retailer, Wildberries, said it had evacuated its logistics center in Ryazan and suspended operations at the facility in line with safety procedures.

Separately, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi said he had held his first telephone conversation with NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and US European Command chief Gen. Alexus Grynkewich.

Drapatyi said he outlined Ukraine’s military priorities, including expanding long- and medium-range strikes and strengthening its positions.

He also thanked Grynkewich for efforts to secure additional air defense systems for Ukraine and for US military assistance provided through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), under which European countries finance the purchase of US military equipment for Kyiv, including Patriot interceptor missiles.

MNA