Parl. drafts reciprocal steps against UK blacklisting of IRGC

Iranian lawmaker Hossein Ali Hajideligani said the draft bill, titled “The Law on Reciprocal Action against the Designation of the IRGC as a Terrorist Organization by the British Government,” has been submitted to the Parliament’s presiding board.

He said the proposed legislation consists of 11 articles, adding that it has been prepared in response to a decision by London to place the IRGC on its so-called terrorist list.

The MP said the bill would be immediately pursued if the British government makes such a “miscalculated” move.

He warned that if the British government takes such an action, “it will not see peace in the region,” adding that the bill has been uploaded to the Parliament’s system and will enter the legislative process if necessary.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the British decision to designate the IRGC as a “terrorist organization”, describing the move as politically motivated and contrary to international law.

The ministry stressed that the IRGC is an integral part of Iran’s official Armed Forces and works alongside the Army to defend the country’s independence, territorial integrity and national security.

MNA