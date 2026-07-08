IRGC strikes 85 US targets in Bahrain, Kuwait

The IRGC said its naval and aerospace forces destroyed key military installations at Bahrain's Salman port, the Fifth Fleet's maritime area and the Ali al-Salem airbase in Kuwait. A U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone attempting to interfere with the operation was shot down, the IRGC said in a statement.

The statement blamed the United States for repeating its "habit of oath-breaking" by launching air strikes on coastal bases and civilian stations in Hormozgan and Mahshahr in the early hours of Wednesday, in a flagrant violation of the ceasefire and the Islamabad MoU.

The IRGC said Washington was "terrified" by the unprecedented mass funeral processions for Ayatollah Khamenei in Iran and Iraq and sought to overshadow the historic events.

"The unprecedented epic created by the great Iranian nation in the enemy-defeating farewell to the leader of the Islamic Ummah, and the global reflection of the massive, million-strong participation of the proud Iraqi people in the historic farewell to the martyred leader, is seen by the aggressor American regime as an even greater defeat," the statement said.

MNA