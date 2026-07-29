Iraqi resistance group calls for expelling Saudi ambassador

In an official statement, the group asserted that Iraq’s national sovereignty and the lives of its citizens are non-negotiable and must take precedence over all other political considerations.

Saraya Awliya al-Dam called on the Iraqi government to immediately expel the Saudi ambassador from Baghdad and cut all diplomatic and economic relations with Saudi Arabia. The resistance group also urged Baghdad to review all existing security and bilateral agreements signed with the US and cancel an upcoming scheduled official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The group stated it expects an official stance from the Iraqi government commensurate with the gravity of the attack to honor the sacrifices of those killed.

It further warned that if the government fails to carry out its duty to protect national sovereignty, the Iraqi public must demand that state defense assets and weapons be placed at the disposal of the resistance forces.

MNA