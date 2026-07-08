US has no choice but to recognize 'new order' in Hormuz: MP

Ebrahim Azizi, head of Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, wrote in a post on X, "There is no alternative: Recognize the new Iranian order in the Strait of Hormuz."

Azizi's post came after US forces carried out airstrikes against coastal bases and civilian facilities in Iran's southern Hormozgan Province and the city of Mahshahr in the early hours of Wednesday.

In response, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted 85 US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait with missiles and drones, describing the operation as an "initial response" to the US aggression against Iranian territory.

MNA