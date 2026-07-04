Araghchi meets with Thailand’s epical envoy in Tehran

Bahiddha-Nukara, who has traveled to Tehran on the behalf of the country’s king and government to attend the farewell ceremony to pay tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, met and held talks with Iran’s top diplomat late on Friday.

Araghchi expressed his thanks for the participation of the special envoy of Thailand at the ceremony to pay tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, appreciating the messages of sympathy and expressions of solidarity from the King, government and people of Thailand with the government and people of Iran.

The senior Thai official, for his part, conveyed the sympathy and solidarity of the King, Prime Minister, government, and people of Thailand with the government and people of Iran, condoling the martyrdom of the great Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as well as the martyrdom of a number of high-ranking military commanders, government officials and civilians during the US and Israeli war of aggression imposed against Iran.

MNA/6878923