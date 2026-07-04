FM Araghchi receives visiting foreign delegations

Representatives of Hezbollah, who traveled to Tehran for the ceremony, met with Araghchi for talks. The head and members of the leadership council of Hamas also held a separate meeting with the Iranian foreign minister.

Over the past two days, Araghchi has also met with the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Nicaragua, the Republic of the Congo, Kazakhstan, and Burkina Faso, as well as Nechirvan Barzani and Namibia’s minister in the presidency.

Other officials who met with Araghchi included the secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the secretary-general of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation, the chairman of Thailand’s Foreign Policy Advisory Council, and Asim Munir, Pakistan’s army chief.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the funeral ceremony would host guests from across the world, including high-level delegations from neighboring countries.

He said at least eight heads of state or government, speakers of parliament from 12 countries, and numerous foreign ministers, cabinet ministers, and special envoys would attend the event.



MNA