Huge turnout to Leader's funeral displays Iran's power

According to Ynet, millions of Iranians bid farewell to their leader with chanting the slogan 'death to Israel' and 'death to America!"

The Israeli newspaper Ynet also wrote that turnout of millions of people in the farewell ceremony for the body of the late Iranian Leader is a sign of power and a "thorn in the side of the US."

The Zionist media Ynet also wrote the huge crows on Saturday were carrying the red flag of revenge while chanting slogans like slogan 'death to Israel' and 'death to America!"

In the meantime, the newspaper further wrote that the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied the news published by the New York Times that Tel Aviv had planned to assassinate senior Iranian negotiators Abbas Araghchi and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf during negotiations with the United States.

The farewell ceremonies for the martyred Iranian leader, Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei, bagan on Friday with foreign dingnatries paying respect to the martyred Leader. The ceremonies have continued in Mossala with huge turnout of the people in millions on Saturday. It is a six-day event.



MNA/6878831