Araghchi thanks for D-8 stances towards aggression on Iran

Sohail Mahmood ,Secretary General of the D8 (8 Developing Islamic Countries), who traveled to Tehran to attend farewell ceremonies to pay tribute to the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, met with Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Friday evening.

In the meeting, the Secretary General of the D8 offered condolences for the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution and a group of Iranian officials and people during the imposed American-Zionist war, and expressed his sympathy and solidarity with the government and people of Iran.

He breifed Araghchi on the programs of the D8 Secretariat as well as the upcoming meetings of the organization, and called for the continued active participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the upcoming events and meetings.

Araghchi, for his part, appreciated the participation of the Secretary General of the D8 Organization at the ceremony to pay tribute to the late martyred leader of the Revolution, as well as for the valuable positions of the Islamic member countries of this organization in condemning the military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime and declaring support and solidarity with Iran.

Araghchi, referred to the important and effective role of regional organizations in confronting the US belligerent unilateralism and emphasized the continuation of Iran's cooperation and active participation in future meetings of this organization.



MNA/6878912