Araghchi, Barzani discuss Iran-Iraq security pact

Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq—who has traveled to Tehran at the head of a high-ranking delegation to attend the ceremony of paying tribute to the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution—met this Friday morning, July 3, with Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq conveyed the sincere condolences of the region's officials and people to the Supreme Leader, the government, and the people of Iran regarding the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei—the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution—along with members of his family and a number of senior Iranian officials and citizens during the military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran; he further wished the leadership, government, and people of Iran ever-increasing success, victory, and honor.

Iranian foreign minister, while acknowledging the presence of high-ranking delegations from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq at the ceremony paying tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, expressed appreciation for the messages of sympathy and the widespread, heartfelt expressions of solidarity from officials, the public, religious scholars, and elites of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

MNA/IRN