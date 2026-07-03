Israel planned to assassinate Iranian negotiators: Report

The New York Times and The Washington Post report that US officials believed Israel was planning to assassinate Iranian negotiators earlier this year, during talks aimed at ending the fighting between Washington and Tehran.

Officials, speaking to both news outlets on condition of anonymity, said that the Israeli regime had set its sights on assassinating Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the country’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is also the speaker of Iran’s parliament.

Officials who spoke to The New York Times said the US asked countries in the Middle East to warn Iran of the risk.

The Israeli regime has a track record of targeting negotiating counterparts in an apparent effort to derail talks to end regional conflicts.

In October, the Israeli military carried out an attack in Doha, targeting a Hamas compound while officials from the group were studying a ceasefire proposal with the Zionist regime.

MNA