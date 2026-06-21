We are a stage of defating Israeli project: Hezbollah leader

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem addressed Ashura council at the Shrine of Master of Umm Martyrs Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah in Beiru, according to Al-Manar TV EN website.

Qassem at the start of his address rejected talks with the Zionist regime, adding that"One-sided ceasefire means the continuation of the Israeli aggression.

He also noted that, "Iran emerged stronger despite its immense and great sacrifices, proving that it does not relinquish its rights and that it has its own voice in the region."

Accoridng to Hezbollah leader, " There was a project aimed at eliminating Hezbollah and the Resistance in the region, and that project has failed.." He contiued to say that the resistance movement in Lebanon enjoys having the backing of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its leadership.

He also highligted "In Lebanon, nearly 10,000 airstrikes were carried out during the Battle of the Devoured Straw, yet despite all the sacrifices, the Resistance remained steadfast."

Qassem continued to say that, "The project to eliminate Iran and the Resistance in the region has failed, and consequently, a new phase has begun—one defined by the consequences of the defeat of the American-“Israeli” project."

He elsewhere highlighted, "The project to eliminate Iran and the Resistance in the region has failed, and consequently, a new phase has begun—one defined by the consequences of the defeat of the American-“Israeli” project."

The Hezbollah leader went on say that, "A ceasefire that grants “Israel” freedom of action is a continuation of the aggression, and we will not accept it."

Qassem also said that, "We did not accept this proposal throughout the fifteen-month period, nor after the 27 November agreement."

MNA

