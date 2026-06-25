  1. Politics
Jun 25, 2026, 10:24 PM

Our patience shapes future, overturns equations: Qassem

Our patience shapes future, overturns equations: Qassem

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem addressed on Thursday the central Ashura council, highlighting the sublimity of the Resistance whose greatness cannot be matched.

“What we see from the Resistance has astounded the world. When you watch the world, they say: What’s wrong with these people, why are they doing this, and how did they do this? It’s unbelievable? Why? Because they are not accustomed to seeing this kind of patience that changes the equations,” Al-Manar English website said.

Sheikh Qassem affirmed: “Our patience builds the future, our patience flips the equations, our patience leads to consolidating the project, our patience breaks the arrogance of the tyrant, our patience leads us to connect with the patience of the Prophet and the Imams up to Imam Mahdi, may Allah Almighty hasten his noble reappearance.”

“This is the patience we are talking about, the patience of the project, the great project, this requires sacrifices. You are the people of sacrifices because you have given. There is a difference between you and others. We are not talking about people we ask to be patient, no, we are talking about people we learn patience from and the world learns patience from. Meaning it’s over, you applied it and moved forward, praise be to Allah Almighty you have reached this result.”

MNA

News ID 245608

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