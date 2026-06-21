Four-way talks in Swtizerland still suspended: report

Quadripartite talks between Iran, United States, and mediators: Pakistan and Qatar started at Burgenstock resort, launching a 60-day negotiation window under 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding inked earlier.

An informed source told Tasnim news agency that, "The Iran-US talks in the quadrilateral format began at around 3 p.m. and were suspended for a half-hour break for consultations between the delegations after lasting about an hour and a half."

However, due to Trump’s threatening and insulting remarks in his social media post, the Iranian delegation refused to return to the quadrilateral negotiations.

Despite this, Qatar and Pakistan’s efforts continued and messages were exchanged through mediators.

The mediators’ efforts are still ongoing but have not yet reached conclusion. During the quadrilateral meeting, the Iranian delegation explicitly protested the breaches of commitments, especially 1 one of the memorandum of understanding.

The Iranian delegation also called for the acceleration of the fulfillment of US commitments regarding the release of Iran’s frozen assets and the issuance of Iranian oil export certificates.

Regarding the nuclear issue, the Iranian delegation insisted that the start of nuclear talks was conditional on the implementation of US commitments under paragraphs 1, 4, 10, and 11 in the MoU.

MNA