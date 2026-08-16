Iran eyes strengthening transport coop. with Tajikistan

Speaking at a meeting with Tajik Minister of Transport Azim Ibrohim and Minister of Energy and Water Resources Dalir Jum’a in Tehran, Sadegh pointed to an increase in international rail freight between Iran and Tajikistan in 2025 compared with the previous year, saying the growth reflects the depth of bilateral relations and the administration’s emphasis on transport diplomacy.

She announced that the Chabahar-Zahedan railroad link would become operational within the next three months, noting that track-laying on the route has been completed.

The roads minister said Chabahar could help boost Tajikistan’s logistics hub and provide it with access to open waters, adding that Iran welcomes Tajik investment in Chabahar Port.

Sadegh also described the Aprin dry port near Tehran as an important opportunity for cooperation and proposed that Tajik officials visit the facility. She said Iran would welcome joint Tajik investment in Aprin and other Iranian ports.

The Iranian minister further called for the immediate resolution of road-transport problems between the two countries and said Iran welcomes multilateral negotiations on the Iran-Afghanistan-Tajikistan-China corridor.

Sadegh also called for increasing air connections, promoting tourism and examining reciprocal discounts, urging Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization to follow up on the issue.

She concluded by stressing that all proposals concerning rail, road, air, port and logistics cooperation should be submitted in writing as soon as possible and incorporated into a joint document.

MNA