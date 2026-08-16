No compromise until aggressors' full defeat: Iran military

In a statement marking the anniversary of the return of Iranian prisoners of war (POWs) from the 1980–1988 Iran–Iraq War, the top military body reassured the Iranian public that it would remain resolute in pursuing the mandates of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei against “American aggression.”

Referring to the nation’s being on the scene in support of the Islamic Establishment over more than 160 days of conflict since it began on Feb. 28, the General Staff stated that the heritage of resistance inherited from past generations of POWs has grown into a deeply rooted tree, now carried forward by young Iranians confronting the United States military.

The statement commended the Iranian public for its “iron will and unwavering resolve,” noting that the population has continuously expressed demands for retaliation for the “martyrdom” of their former leader while supporting the armed forces against imperialist pressure.

Commemorating the legacy of the Sacred Defense, the statement praised the returned POWs as enduring symbols of Iranian pride, self-reliance, and resistance to oppression who laid the groundwork for the country’s current military strength.

MNA