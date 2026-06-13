Iran hits back at some states’ silence on US-Israel attacks

On the first anniversary of the military aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran, the Iranian Embassy in Berlin described the deliberate silence of certain countries toward this crime as “unforgettable”.

In a statement, the embassy stressed that the indifference of some nations to the crimes committed by the Zionists paved the way for the recent imposed war against Iran. “Those nations must be held accountable,” the statement stressed.

“Last year's aggression was not merely an attack on Iran, but a blatant assault on diplomacy, a clear violation of the United Nations Charter, and an utter disregard for the fundamental principles of international law,” the statement read.

The statement further asserted that the Iranian nation did not surrender to threats and bullying. “Relying on unity, resilience, and national capabilities, the nation firmly defended its sovereignty, security, and dignity.”

MNA