Iran urges EU to abandon hypocrisy over international law

Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reacted to remarks by the European Union’s foreign policy chief who, without mentioning the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, called on Tehran to comply with international law and keep the Strait of Hormuz unconditionally open.

"Oh, that 'international law'?! The one that the EU dusts off to lecture others while quietly green-lighting a U.S.-Israeli war of aggression—and looking the other way on atrocities against Iranians?!" Baghaei wrote on X, reacting to the EU official's post.

"Spare the sermons; Europe’s chronic failure to practice what it preaches has turned its 'international law' talk into peak hypocrisy," the senior Iranian diplomat said.

Baghaei emphasized that no rule of international law forbids Iran, the coastal State, from taking necessary measures to stop the Strait of Hormuz from being used for waging military aggression against the country.

"And 'unconditional transit passage' in Hormuz? That fiction sailed the moment U.S./Israeli aggression brought U.S. military assets into the strait’s backyard," he concluded.

On Saturday, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced that transit through the Strait of Hormuz has reverted to its previous state of military control, citing repeated US violations and piracy under the guise of blockade.

The spokesman of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced that the passage through the Strait of Hormuz has reverted to its previous state under strict armed forces control, after the US continued piracy despite Iran’s good-faith agreement to allow limited managed tanker transits.

Following previous agreements reached in negotiations, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in good faith, agreed to the managed passage of a limited number of oil tankers and commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Unfortunately, the Americans, with their repeated breaches of commitment, continue their piracy and sea robbery under the so-called blockade, he said.

“For this reason, control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic strait is under the strict management and control of the armed forces,” the military spokesman said.

It is declared that as long as the United States does not end the complete freedom of movement of vessels from Iran’s ports to other destinations and from other destinations to Iran’s ports, the situation of the Strait of Hormuz will remain under strict control and in its previous state, he concluded.

MNA