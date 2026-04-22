Iran slams EU's double standards over Minab school attack

The Iranian Embassy in London has criticized European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, condemning Brussels’ double standards and selling its integrity through silence in the face of recent events in Iran, particularly the US attack on a school in Minab, Hormozgan Province.

In a statement posted late Tuesday on X, the embassy rejected Kallas’s recent comments regarding what she called dangerous shifts in Iran’s conduct. The embassy asserted that Europe’s inaction in response to the Minab tragedy, in which 168 Iranian schoolchildren were killed, amounted to moral failure. Europe has sold its honor, and the receipt is written in the blood of the Minab children, the statement said.

The embassy further criticized the EU for inadequate reactions to regional tensions, including US naval actions in the Persian Gulf and the issuance of International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli officials.

According to the statement, European governments respond with silence to incidents involving maritime security while simultaneously supporting individuals subject to ICC warrants.

Addressing developments in Gaza, the embassy said that European states focus on student protests rather than responding to the humanitarian situation there. It also challenged EU positions on freedom of navigation, emphasizing that European countries support measures contributing to maritime blockades.

The message also referenced the EU’s Operation Aspides, arguing that Europe protects commercial shipping while supporting those who target ports militarily.

The embassy dismissed Kallas’s claims regarding Iran’s nuclear and defensive programs, asserting that the issue concerns Western double standards rather than non‑proliferation. Iran maintains that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to international shipping except for vessels belonging to aggressor parties, it added.

MNA/IRN