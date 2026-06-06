  1. Politics
Jun 6, 2026, 2:27 PM

Iran dismisses hostile remarks by Lebanon’s president Aoun

Iran dismisses hostile remarks by Lebanon’s president Aoun

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – Iran has chided Lebanese President Joseph Aoun for “selling out” those who stand beside him while remaining loyal to the enemies of Lebanon, after he criticized Iran’s “influence” in the Arab country.

“He sells out those who stand beside him and invests in those who stand against him. He abandons those who supported him and backs those who put him in a difficult position,” Baghaei wrote in Arabic.

He [Aoun] abandons the one who supported him and supports the one who put him into trouble!

Earlier, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, in an interview with CNN, had claimed that Iran was using Lebanon as a leverage to pressure negotiations with the United States.

This came after the announcement of a US-brokered ceasefire agreement between the Lebanese government and the Tel Aviv regime.

Despite the so-called ceasefire, Israeli aggression continues unabated. The regime’s forces persist in bombing villages and towns across southern Lebanon, systematically destroying homes, public facilities, and civilian infrastructure.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks have resulted in the deaths of 3,526 people and left thousands injured in Lebanon, displacing over one million individuals, according to the latest figures released by Lebanon's Health Ministry.

Baghaei blasts Lebanese pres.'s claims leveled against Iran

In his reaction to the accusation of the Lebanese president, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in his X account, had written, “Based on Mr. Aoun's comments, one would think it's Iran that has occupied 1/5 of Lebanon, displaced 1/4 of Lebanese and bombing his country on daily basis."

"Had Lebanon been a bargaining chip for Iran, we'd have a deal long ago," the top Iranian diplomat stressed.

"Save Lebanon from your real foe, Mr. President," Iran's top diplomat emphasized.

MNA/6851839

News ID 245080

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