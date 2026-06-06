Time for Lebanon to unite against Israel: Yemeni official

Abdul Wahid Abu Ras, who serves as Yemen’s deputy foreign minister, said on Saturday that the Israeli attack earlier in the day that targeted a Lebanese army vehicle carrying two high-ranking military officials and a soldier was a sign that Israel was against Lebanon in its entirety, Press TV reported.

The comments came after Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam accused the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah of creating discord in the country by continuing to fight Israel despite the government’s efforts to reach a settlement with the regime.

Abu Ras said Israel’s direct attack on the Lebanese army showed the government in Beirut was wrong about Israel’s intentions in Lebanon.

"Is it not the time for the residents of the Baabda Palace to support their army, resistance, and people in confronting their true enemy, the criminal Zionist regime?" he said.

The comments come amid continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Hezbollah's retaliation against the regime.

The pro-Western government in Lebanon has sought to link the Israeli attacks on the country, which have killed thousands over the past three months and displaced nearly two million people, to Hezbollah and its relations with Iran.

However, Hezbollah has rejected the government’s efforts to engage in direct negotiations with Israel that are aimed at disarming the resistance group.

Abu Ras warned that any concession by Lebanon to the Israeli regime would only enable it to do more crimes in the Arab country.

He said that Yemen will continue to support the resistance in Lebanon against the Israeli aggression.

MNA