Israeli strikes kill six in southern Lebanon

Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that six citizens were killed and two others wounded in the attacks.

Since the ceasefire took effect, the Israeli regime has repeatedly struck Lebanese territory, according to Lebanese officials.

The violence came as a second round of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel took place Thursday evening at the White House, despite Hezbollah's warnings to Beirut against engaging in such talks. US President Donald Trump announced the three-week truce extension after the meeting, describing the Oval Office discussions between Lebanese and Israeli envoys as very successful.

Trump also expressed hope that he would host Israeli regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the White House during the extended ceasefire period.

MNA