Iran’s show of power during war further bolsters Hezbollah

Nawaf al-Moussawi emphasized on Saturday that any direct meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun under the recent ceasefire reached between Beirut and the Tel Aviv, which went into effect over the weekend, will strip the current Lebanese administration of legitimacy to represent the Arab nation.

Since last week’s negotiations between Iranian and US delegations in Islamabad on an end to the US-Israeli aggression on Iran, Tehran has kept pushing for a ceasefire in Lebanon as a major condition for any progress in the talks and the start of the second round of negotiations.

This ultimately forced the US and the Israeli regime to state that a ceasefire would begin Thursday night.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following the implementation of a ceasefire in Lebanon.

However, the Iranian military announced on Saturday morning that “control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state” after the United States has continued “repeated breaches of commitments” and engaged in “piracy and maritime theft under the so-called blockade.”

MNA