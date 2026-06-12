Iran says proposed deal not finalized amid US backtracking

Following claims made by US President Donald Trump on Thursday about an imminent deal between Tehran and Washington, an informed source told Tasnim News Agency that the text of the understanding has not been approved up to this moment.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that major sections of a potential understanding are close to completion. However, he rejected media speculations regarding a finalized agreement.

"Textually, the text has almost been finalized in its major parts. The problem is that the contradictory positions of the United States have always caused turbulence and disruption in this process," Baghaei stated.

According to Tasnim, Washington recently attempted to alter the 14-point text proposed by Iran. However, American military and diplomatic pressure failed to force any concessions.

The report said the US has now announced through a Qatari mediator that there is no need for America's recent amendments. Iran entirely rejected the new changes after Trump tried to shift Tehran's positions through both military threats and Qatari mediation.

Any proposed text still requires review and finalization by relevant Iranian institutions. Until then, all other news and speculations are invalid, noted Tasnim.

The diplomatic retreat follows a sudden reversal by the US president. Hours after threatening to strike Iran "VERY HARD TONIGHT" and seize its strategic Kharg Island, Trump abruptly canceled the scheduled bombings.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, canceled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump claimed via social media.

He alleged that "final points" were approved by all involved parties, though he stressed that the illegal US naval blockade on Iranian ports would remain in place.

Iranian officials swiftly dismissed the notion of surrender, emphasizing that Tehran will determine the terms of any resolution.

Mohammad Mokhber, advisor to the Islamic Revolution Leader, told CNN that the "war will continue" until Washington "respects" Tehran's interests.

"If they respect Iran's interests and act accordingly, the war will end; otherwise, it will continue," Mokhber said.

He warned that Trump is "mistaken" if he believes he can continue to "test" Iran's military capabilities, stressing that Tehran will "not back down" and "not step back."

Baghaei echoed this resolve, stating that Iran has proven it will never submit to the demands of the other side.

"Iran has proven in practice that its red lines are the interests and welfare of the Iranian nation, and there will be absolutely no compromise in this regard," Baghaei stressed.

He added that if the Islamic Republic intended to retreat under pressure, it would have done so a year and a half ago.

The diplomatic process continues to be disrupted by repeated acts of US military aggression. Both the US and the Israeli regime have repeatedly violated the declared April ceasefire.

In Wednesday attacks, American forces targeted Iran's southern infrastructure and struck two water reservoirs in Sirik County, disrupting drinking water supplies to more than 20,000 residents across Hormozgan Province in southern Iran.

MNA