  1. Politics
Jun 6, 2026, 7:28 AM

Araghchi reacts to Lebanese president's anti-Iran remarks

Araghchi reacts to Lebanese president's anti-Iran remarks

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – Araghchi has told Lebanese President Aoun to save Lebanon from its real enemy, rejecting claims that Iran uses Lebanon as a bargaining chip.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has delivered a pointed public rebuke to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, challenging statements made by the president that appeared to hold Iran responsible for Lebanon's troubles and calling on him to direct his attention to the party actually bombing, occupying, and displacing Lebanese people.

"Based on Mr. Aoun's comments, one would think it's Iran that has occupied 1/5 of Lebanon, displaced 1/4 of Lebanese and bombing his country on daily basis," Araghchi wrote on X.

"Had Lebanon been a bargaining chip for Iran, we'd have a deal long ago," the top Iranian diplomat stressed.

"Save Lebanon from your real foe, Mr. President," he concluded.

MNA

News ID 245066

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    • CA 08:38 - 2026/06/06
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