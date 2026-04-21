Israeli army blows up school in s. Lebanon in breach of truce

The Israeli army destroyed a public school building in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam despite the 10-day ceasefire.

‎The state-run Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported on Tuesday that the Israeli forces rigged the building with explosives and detonated it overnight, completely leveling the structure.

‎‎Israeli forces also fired artillery near the town of Kunin in the Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon, according to another report by NNA.

‎‎A series of Israeli demolitions occurred across the south, targeting homes, buildings and other infrastructure, the report said. Israeli forces also "booby-trapped" numerous homes in the villages of Beit Lif, Shamaa, Biyyada, and Naqoura, leveling them, the report added.‎

Trump announced on Thursday a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon following calls with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, the Israeli regime's forces have continued attacking Lebanese civilian infrastructure and residential areas, disregarding the ceasefire agreement.

‎Meanwhile, Israel has planned to systematically flatten civilian buildings in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli media. Engineering tools, including excavators, have been brought into the area and are being operated by paid Israeli contractors.

Israeli forces are assessing the scale of the destruction through digital tools, including statistical systems that track the number of buildings demolished in each sector.

‎Last month, Israeli Minister of Military Affairs Israel Katz said, "All houses in villages near the border in Lebanon will be demolished in accordance with the Rafah and Beit Hanoun models in Gaza."

He added that after Israel's aggression in Lebanon ends, the military would maintain control "over the entire area up to the Litani."

‎Since March 2, Israel has carried out an aggression against Lebanon that has killed around 2,300 people, wounded more than 7,500, and displaced over 1.2 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

MNA