US harming diplomatic process by repeatedly truce violation

Speaking among reporters on Wednesday, he stated that diplomatic processes do not occur in a vacuum. To advance any negotiation or diplomatic process, you need a minimum amount of space to be able to conduct the work of diplomacy.

Unfortunately, the US government is harming the diplomatic process with contradictory messages, frequent changes in positions and demands, as well as frequent violations of the ceasefire, he said, adding that the Zionist regime is also harming this process with frequent violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Any diplomatic process suffers from the use of force and illegal actions significantly, Baghaei underlined.

The noble nation of the Islamic Iran is ready to confront the enemy's mischief with courage, and recognition of all their cultural, intellectual, and civilizational assets and capital, the spokesman emphasized.

MNA/6856090