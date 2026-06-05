Iran wants SCO to take firm stance against US-Israel attacks

Addressing the fifth meeting of SCO ministers responsible for internal affairs and public security in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Eskandar Mo’meni said the current international environment is characterized by fragility, fluidity, and instability. He stressed that no country can confront growing security challenges on its own.

The minister highlighted the importance of multilateralism and a multipolar world order in the SCO’s long-term strategy. He said the organization, which encompasses nearly half of the world’s population and possesses vast economic and energy resources, has become a major force shaping geopolitical and geo-economic developments, as well as regional and global peace and prosperity in the 21st century.

Mo’meni described security as the fundamental prerequisite for sustainable development and economic progress, noting that investment cannot flourish in the absence of stability and security.

He said Iran’s approach is based on ensuring regional security through cooperation among regional countries themselves, in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter and with full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

The Iranian minister also criticized unilateral sanctions and double standards, arguing that they undermine security and contribute to greater instability and mistrust.

Referring to the recent military aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran, Mo’meni said the attacks, which occurred during bilateral negotiations, resulted in the destruction of hospitals, schools, residential areas, infrastructure, power plants, and historical sites, as well as the killing of women, children, elderly people, and other civilians.

He specifically cited the deaths of elementary school children in the southern city of Minab and described the assassination of late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, along with other Iranian officials and commanders, as a flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian norms.

Mo’meni said the SCO, on the occasion of its 25th anniversary, faces a critical test following the attack on one of its member states. He stressed that the organization must demonstrate greater concern for its future and ensure that its opposition to violations of a member state's sovereignty and territorial integrity is heard clearly and decisively around the world.

He added that the SCO’s role in safeguarding collective interests must be strengthened, particularly as the organization now faces both internal threats such as terrorism and extremism and external security challenges.

The minister warned that terrorism, extremism, and separatism form an interconnected network that threatens peace and development across the region through instability and insecurity.

MNA