Araghchi arrives in Kyrgyzstan for SCO ministerial meeting

Iran's top diplomat arrived in Bishkek on Thursday evening ahead of the SCO foreign ministers' meeting, which will be held in the resort city of Cholpon-Ata under Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship of the organization.

Besides attending the ministerial session and outlining the Islamic Republic of Iran's positions, the Iranian foreign minister is expected to hold separate bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts from the participating countries.

The meeting marks one of the most significant high-level events of Kyrgyzstan's SCO presidency and coincides with the 25th anniversary of the regional organization. It is being held under the theme, "25 Years of the SCO: Together Towards Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity."

Foreign ministers from the SCO member states, along with representatives of the organization's permanent bodies, are expected to exchange views on major regional and international developments and assess the current state and future prospects of cooperation within the bloc.

The agenda includes discussions on strengthening peace, security and stability across the SCO region, expanding trade and economic cooperation, deepening cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and enhancing the organization's effectiveness.

The ministers will also coordinate draft documents and review preparations for the upcoming SCO summit, which is scheduled to be hosted by Bishkek.

The meeting is taking place in Cholpon-Ata, designated the SCO's Tourism and Cultural Capital for 2025–2026, highlighting the significance of the organization's 25th anniversary and its commitment to promoting greater unity, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation among member states.

MNA