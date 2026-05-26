Unity among Islamic states key to tackling threats in region

In the call on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian congratulated the government and people of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and described the major Islamic holiday as a manifestation of faith, solidarity, and empathy among Muslim nations.



He said Islamic countries can draw inspiration from the teachings and values of Eid al-Adha to further expand joint cooperation, strengthen regional cohesion, and deepen friendly ties with one another.



The Iranian president also expressed appreciation for Kyrgyzstan’s stance in opposing the recent resolution against Iran at the UN Security Council, describing Bishkek’s position as a sign of friendly relations, mutual respect, and the country’s independent and responsible approach to international developments.



Referring to the growing trend in relations between Tehran and Bishkek, President Pezeshkian stressed the need to expand bilateral cooperation in political, economic, trade, transport, energy, and regional fields. He also called for more active use of the two countries’ shared capacities within regional and international organizations, particularly the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).



The latest state of bilateral cooperation was also reviewed during the conversation, with both sides emphasizing the continuation of consultations and the strengthening of cooperation in line with the common interests of the two nations.



For his part, President Japarov congratulated the government and people of Iran on Eid al-Adha and invited President Pezeshkian to attend the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit to be held in Bishkek.



He expressed hope that the visit would help expand cooperation and deepen relations between the two countries as well as among member states of the organization.

MNA