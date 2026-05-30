Tehran, Dushanbe stress strengthening coop. in energy field

Head of Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI) Mehdi Heidari, who is also the deputy minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, met and held talks with Minister of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan Faiziddin Qahhorzoda on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s Development Bank Summit.

During the meeting, Heidari seized this opportunity to thank Tajikistan for its support during the US and Israeli war of aggression against Iran, emphasizing the expansion of economic and energy cooperation between the two countries.

He also promised to take effective steps in resolving the economic problems facing Iranian entrepreneurs in the Republic of Tajikistan.

The finance minister of Tajikistan, for his part, pointed to the activity of 160 Iranian companies in this country, stating that the competent Iranian firms will embark on constructing a large hydroelectricity power plant in Tajikistan.

Qahhorzoda pointed to signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Dushanbe in the recent visit of President Pezeshkian to Tajikistan, stressing that the existing problems would be settled in the very near future.

In conclusion, the two sides exchanged their views in the fields of agriculture, banking, healthcare and treatment, generation of hydroelectricity energy, etc.

MNA/6844725