Investment to be meaningless in "abnegation of security"

Speaking on Friday at the fifth meeting of ministers of internal affairs and public security of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Momeni called the current conditions and relations governing the international system fragile, fluid, and unstable.

In a world facing increasing security challenges, he said, no country could stand alone against these challenges.

The Iranian minister highlighted the importance and position of discourse centered on multilateralism and a multipolar order in the SCO’s long-term strategy.

The organization had become one of the main pillars shaping geopolitical and geoeconomic developments, as well as peace, stability, and prosperity on a regional and global scale in the 21st century, he noted.

Momeni reiterated that security was the prerequisite and foundation for any form of sustainable development and economic progress, adding that without stability and security, investment would have no meaning.

The approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran was based on ensuring regional security by the countries of the region themselves, in accordance with the universal principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, and with full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, he added.

Unilateral sanctions and double standards did not create security but rather led to further instability and distrust, the official noted.

MNA