  1. Politics
Jul 24, 2026, 9:39 AM

Iran FM spox:

Iran attaches great importance to SCO, similar arrangements

Iran attaches great importance to SCO, similar arrangements

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says Iran attaches great importance to the SCO and similar multilateral arrangement.

In a post on his X account on Friday, the spokesperson wrote, “We are in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States. Iran attaches great importance to the SCO and similar multilateral arrangement, which represent a vital force for genuine multilateralism in an era when aggressive unilateralism, breach of inter-state agreements and unlawful use of force are badly undermining the foundational principles of the rule of law and the UN Charter-based legal order.”

 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Kyrgyzstan late on Thursday to participate in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

MNA

News ID 246475
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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