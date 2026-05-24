Sharif hopeful next Iran-US talks to be held soon

Sharif told Al-Mayadeen network that Islamabad will continue its mediation efforts and hopes to host the next round of talks soon.

He disclosed that Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir was Pakistan's representative in a telephone conversation with President Trump.

The comments follow Munir's marathon day of diplomacy in Tehran on Saturday, where he met Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi three times, held talks with President Masoud Pezeshkian, and conferred with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Ghalibaf told Munir that Iran would not retreat from its rights and warned that any resumption of hostilities would bring "more crushing and bitter" consequences for the United States.

MNA