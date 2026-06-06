Releasing 50% of frozen assets a need for inking MoU with US

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for the Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has stated that Tehran would only consider any draft agreement final if its “interests and concerns are fully considered.”

“At minimum, the Islamic Republic of Iran insists that 50% of these funds be made available to Iran immediately upon the signing of the memorandum of understanding,” Gharibabadi said.

The remaining funds, he added, should be “unblocked within a limited timeframe of no more than one to two months after the deal is signed.”

Gharibabadi said that the assets in question belong to Iran and have been “illegally frozen” by the United States and their release is a central requirement in any potential understanding.

He said the remaining details of the mechanism for accessing the funds, including technical and financial arrangements, would be subject to further negotiations during a 60-day implementation period following the signing of the memorandum.

Among other key conditions, he said, is that the US must lift the illegal naval blockade on Iranian ports if Tehran takes steps related to the Strait of Hormuz.

Gharibabadi added that some media outlets have suggested the arrangement would be a simple “one-to-one exchange” in which the United States lifts a blockade and Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz.

“No, it is not like that,” he said, stressing that “this is not one action in exchange for one action.”

MNA