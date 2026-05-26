Iran pursuing release of frozen assets in Qatar talks

Iran insists that part of its blocked funds must be released as part of the process. Tehran distrusts the Americans and seeks to obtain tangible results and benefits through this mechanism.

The issue is considered to be so important that Ghalibaf, acting as head of the Iranian negotiating team, traveled to Doha to pursue the matter in person in talks with the Emir of Qatar.

An informed source told Tasnim news agency that progress has been achieved during the visit and that forward steps have been taken.

MNA