SCO opposes interference in Iran's internal affairs

In a statement, the SCO expressed “serious concern” over massive protests in Iran and extended its “deepest condolences” to the Iranian people and government.

“The SCO notes that unilateral sanctions have had a significant negative impact on the country’s economic stability, led to a deterioration in living conditions, and objectively limited the ability of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to implement measures aimed at ensuring the country’s socio-economic development,” the statement said.

The organization underlined its commitment to the principles of respect for sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as the non-use of force or the threat of force in international relations.

“The SCO calls for a peaceful resolution of the current situation through political and diplomatic means,” the statement said.

