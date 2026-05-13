Tehran, Minsk eye expanding scientific cooperation

During the phone call, the two sides stressed the need to protect scientific institutions from war and aggression.

Iran’s science minister expressed hope that the talks would open a new chapter in bilateral scientific cooperation.

He also proposed drafting and signing a bilateral document on scientific and technological cooperation during the upcoming visit of an Iranian delegation to Belarus.

Simaei Sarraf condemned US-Israeli attacks on Iran’s scientific and academic centers during the recent war of aggression, saying that such actions violate international law and UNESCO recommendations.

He further proposed that Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s science ministers adopt a joint document emphasizing the protection of universities, scientists, and academic institutions from attacks and conflict.

The Education Minister of Belarus Ivanets, for his part, expressed solidarity with the Iranian people following the US-Israeli war of aggression and announced Belarus’ readiness to cooperate in education, research, and student exchanges.

He invited Simaei Sarraf to attend the meeting of science ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries.

The two ministers also discussed expanding cooperation through joint scientific and technological commissions and academic exchanges.

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