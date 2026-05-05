Iran Natl. Beach teams visit Imam Reza shrine after Sanya win

The “Dena Destroyer” beach Olympics caravan, named in honor of Iranian Navy sailors martyred in a US attack off the coasts of Sri Lanka, paid a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) upon returning to the country.

The athletes and members of the Iranian national beach teams, who delivered remarkable performances in various disciplines during the Asian competitions in Sanya, arrived in the holy city of Mashhad and were warmly welcomed at the shrine by its custodians and a number of pilgrims.

The caravan members also took part in spiritual rituals at the holy shrine, reciting special prayers dedicated to Imam Reza (AS).

At the end of the ceremony, blessed gifts from the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) were presented to the members of the caravan.

The visit of the ‘Dena Destroyer’ beach Olympics caravan to the holy shrine was coordinated by Iran’s National Olympic Committee and organized with the planning of Astan Quds Razavi.

MNA