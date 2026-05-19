Aida Arab named best line player at Asian U16 Handball C'ship

Arab — a key player for Iran's U16 girls' handball squad — was chosen for the competition's all-star team following the conclusion of the Asian Championship in Kazakhstan. Her performances throughout the event secured her the award for best line player of the championship, Tehran Times reported.

Iran's U16 girls' handball team delivered a series of strong performances across the tournament, resulting in several Iranian athletes being recognized among the event's standout players.

Among them, Aida Arab distinguished herself through her influential play, ultimately earning her place in the all-star lineup as the finest line player of the competition.

Iran finished in fourth place in the event. The young Persians lost to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and China, while recording wins over Hong Kong and Kyrgyzstan.

MNA