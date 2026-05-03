Iran learn fate at 2026 IHF Beach Handball World Championship

Featuring 16 men’s and 16 women’s team, the two global events will be played side-by-side on the edges of Jarun Lake, Zagreb, Croatia from 23 to 28 June 2026, according to Tehran Times.

The competition features 16 teams, initially divided into four preliminary round groups of four teams each.

The top three teams in each group (12 in total) move through to two main round groups of six teams each, with the top four in each then moving through to the quarter-finals and subsequent semi-finals, bronze medal, placement and final matches.

The bottom team in each of the four preliminary groups will move into the consolation round.

2026 IHF Men’s Beach Handball World Championship

Group A: Spain, Portugal, Iran, United States of America

Group B: Hungary, Denmark, Tunisia, Puerto Rico

Group C: Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Italy

Group D: Croatia, France, Oman, Australia



The IHF Men’s and Women’s Beach Handball World Championships made their debut in 2004 in Egypt, with 32 national teams set to travel from across the world to compete for global glory in Asia.

MNA