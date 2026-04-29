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Apr 29, 2026, 9:12 AM

Iran sweeps beach wrestling golds at Asian Beach Games

Iran sweeps beach wrestling golds at Asian Beach Games

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – Iran's beach wrestling team won all four gold medals on offer at the Asian Beach Games on Wednesday, storming to the team title with a perfect record in Sanya.

Iranian wrestlers dominated the competition, with each of the four representatives claiming gold in their respective weight classes.

Ali Akbar Zaroudi took the first gold at 70kg, defeating his Indian opponent 3-0 in the final.

At 80kg, Ali Gholami delivered a decisive performance, pinning his Pakistani rival for a technical fall victory.

Amir Hossein Kavousi added a third gold at 90kg with a commanding 3-0 win over another Pakistani wrestler.

Amir Reza Sahraei completed the clean sweep in the +90kg division, beating a Chinese opponent 3-0 in the final.

The four gold medals secured Iran the overall team championship at the sixth edition of the Asian Beach Games.

The squad is coached by Mohammad Naderi, with Ali Bazyar serving as team manager.

MNA

News ID 244071

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