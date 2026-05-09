  1. Sports
May 9, 2026, 8:48 PM

Iran’s national beach soccer team ranks 6th in world

Iran’s national beach soccer team ranks 6th in world

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Iran’s national beach soccer team has ranked sixth in the latest world rankings released by the Beach Soccer Worldwide organization.

According to the updated April 2026 rankings, Iran dropped one place compared to the previous standings but still remains the top-ranked team in Asia.
Brazil continues to lead the world rankings, while Portugal and Russia share second place. Italy, Belarus, and Spain are positioned ahead of Iran in the standings.


In recent years, Iran’s national beach soccer team has established itself as one of the strongest teams in Asia through consistent performances in continental and international competitions.
MNA

News ID 244361

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News