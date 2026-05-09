Iran’s national beach soccer team ranks 6th in world

According to the updated April 2026 rankings, Iran dropped one place compared to the previous standings but still remains the top-ranked team in Asia.
Brazil continues to lead the world rankings, while Portugal and Russia share second place. Italy, Belarus, and Spain are positioned ahead of Iran in the standings.
In recent years, Iran’s national beach soccer team has established itself as one of the strongest teams in Asia through consistent performances in continental and international competitions.
MNA
Your Comment