Iran condemns Western media role in Israeli genocide in Gaza

In a post published on his X account on Saturday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote: “‘How to Sell a Genocide’ (a book by Adam Johnson) exposes the fact that mainstream Western media didn’t simply exhibit the habitual bias, but actively enabled and justified mass atrocity.”

“Through carefully crafted language, manipulative framing, and the relentless amplification of Israeli and American official narratives, they sanitized horrors, downplayed human suffering, and whitewashed Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, all the while sheltering behind the hollow pretense of ‘professional journalism,’” he concluded.

Since the declaration of ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on October 11, 2025, the occupying regime has killed 823 people in Gaza and wounded 2,308 others.

The regime’s inhumane and brutal attacks on and bombings of Gaza have also caused widespread devastation and destruction, with preliminary international assessments estimating the cost of reconstruction at approximately $71.4 billion, of which $26.3 billion must be secured within the first 18 months.

Gaza’s healthcare system, which has been devastated by Israeli attacks, requires more than $10 billion in funding and more than five years for rebuilding.

Furthermore, over 371,000 housing units in Gaza have been damaged, and the region’s economy has contracted by 84%, indicating a widespread collapse in the cycle of production, employment, and investment.

Since October 7, 2023, when the Israeli regime launched a genocidal war on Gaza, at least 72,599 Palestinians have been killed in the coastal territory and 172,411 others wounded, most of them women and children.

MNA