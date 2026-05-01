Tehran condemns attack on Gaza-bound Sumoud Flotilla

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has strongly condemned the Israeli attack on the international humanitarian convoy known as "Sumud Flotilla," calling it an act of aggression not only against an aid mission but against the shared values of humanity.

Baghaei underscored the humanitarian nature of the Sumud Flotilla, which he described as an international initiative drawing participants from dozens of countries united in their support for the Palestinian cause, with the explicit goal of breaking the unlawful siege of Gaza and delivering desperately needed aid to its civilian population.

"The attack on the Sumud convoy is not merely an assault on a relief mission; it is a blow to the awakened conscience of humanity and to our common human values," Baghaei stated.

The spokesperson expressed particular concern over the transfer of detainees to Ktzi'ot Prison, a facility that has long been associated with harsh conditions and mistreatment of Palestinian detainees. Baghaei said the transfer, compounded by the degrading and inhumane conduct of the Zionist regime's so-called internal security minister toward the detainees, represents yet another indicator of the moral collapse of the Israeli regime.

Baghaei stressed the responsibility of the international community, the United Nations, and all governments to take a firm stance. He called for the condemnation of the Israeli regime's continued violations of international law, full accountability for the occupying forces, and unconditional support for the humanitarian campaign to aid Gaza's population.

He demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all convoy members currently held in Israeli detention.

MNA