Iran calls on Americans to question Trump on anti-Iran war

“It is beyond dispute that the US administration’s ‘war of choice’ against Iran was a clear, unprovoked act of aggression,” Esmaeil Baghaei stated in a post published on the social media platform X late on Friday.

He emphasized that the American public has both the undeniable right and the solemn duty to demand accountability from their ruling authorities for waging this illegal war against the nation of Iran, and for all the atrocities perpetrated during the war.

On February 28, the United States and Israel initiated a large-scale and unprovoked war against Iran, assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military commanders.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces carried out 100 waves of counterattacks over 40 days, targeting US and Israeli military assets, which resulted in significant damage.

A Pakistani-mediated two-week ceasefire was brokered on April 8, allowing for negotiations in Islamabad, where Iran proposed a ten-point plan seeking US troop withdrawal and the lifting of sanctions.

Despite 21 hours of intense talks on April 11 and 12, the Iranian delegation returned to Tehran without an agreement, citing deep mistrust regarding Washington’s willingness to honor its commitments.

Amid these tensions, US President Donald Trump announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz aimed at intercepting vessels that had paid tolls to Iran.

Iran has made clear that any return to ceasefire negotiations depends on the lifting of the US naval blockade. Officials have argued that the continued blockade constitutes a violation of the truce.

MNA