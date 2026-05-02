  1. Politics
May 2, 2026, 9:56 PM

Hijacking Gaza aid flotilla amounts to intl. terrorism: Qaani

Hijacking Gaza aid flotilla amounts to intl. terrorism: Qaani

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – The IRGC Quds Force commander has deplored the Zionist Israeli regime’s action in hijacking the Samud aid flotilla as an example of international terrorism.

The commander of the IRGC Quds Force Major General Esmaeil Qaani said in a message released on Saturday that kidnapping the Samud aid flotilla amounts to international terrorism. 


“The movement and efforts of the free-fighters of Samud to breach the siege on the oppressed people of Gaza and save Palestinian children and women from the grip of the Zionists is a sign of the global struggle ascendance against the child-killing Zionist vampires,” General Qaani wrote.


"The cowardly crimes of the Zionists will make the will of freedom-loving people around the world more and strengthened to breach the siege on the oppressed people of Gaza," he concluded.
MNA/ISN1405021206970

News ID 244166

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News