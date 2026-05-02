Hijacking Gaza aid flotilla amounts to intl. terrorism: Qaani

The commander of the IRGC Quds Force Major General Esmaeil Qaani said in a message released on Saturday that kidnapping the Samud aid flotilla amounts to international terrorism.



“The movement and efforts of the free-fighters of Samud to breach the siege on the oppressed people of Gaza and save Palestinian children and women from the grip of the Zionists is a sign of the global struggle ascendance against the child-killing Zionist vampires,” General Qaani wrote.



"The cowardly crimes of the Zionists will make the will of freedom-loving people around the world more and strengthened to breach the siege on the oppressed people of Gaza," he concluded.

MNA/ISN1405021206970