Iran denounces Israel crime in occupied Palestinian territory

Esmaeil Baghaei, in a statement issued on Thursday, denounced the ongoing atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip, particularly its recent actions involving the killing of civilians and targeted assassinations of Palestinian activists.

Referring to the developments since the announcement of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, he stated that nearly 800 Palestinians—many of them women and children—have been killed in attacks by the Israeli regime.

He added that the occupying regime of Israel, in coordination with the United States, has turned the nominal ceasefire into a cover for continuing genocide and advancing a colonial plan to eliminate Palestine.

Baghaei further pointed to the direct responsibility of the United States for the crimes committed by the Israeli regime, citing its ongoing military and political support.

The spokesperson emphasized the legal and moral obligation of all governments, the United Nations, human rights bodies, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take decisive and responsible action to halt these crimes and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Violence has soared across the occupied Palestinian territory since the start of Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza in October 2023, with the Israeli army and settlers killing hundreds of Palestinians and causing widespread destruction in the West Bank.

MNA