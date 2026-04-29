Israel serious threat to peace, Iran tells Security Council

The Iranian envoy said that achieving genuine collective security in West Asia requires a unified response that directly addresses the main source of instability, which is the occupying regime of Israel.

The full text of the Iranian envoy’s statement is as follows:

Madam President,

Gaza remains devastated and under siege. Israel, the occupying regime, continues to violate the ceasefire through military attacks and severe restrictions on humanitarian access, deepening hunger and civilian suffering.

At the same time, illegal settlement expansion in the West Bank continues in clear violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, further entrenching occupation and instability.

Iran supports any credible efforts to end the suffering of the Palestinian people. Any viable solution for Gaza must ensure a durable and permanent ceasefire, the full withdrawal of occupying forces, and unhindered humanitarian access, while fully respecting the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. In parallel, accountability is imperative. Those responsible for grave breaches of international law, war crimes, and crimes against humanity must be held to account.

Madam President,

Israel’s aggression is not confined to the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The regime continues to violate international law across the region through repeated destabilising actions and acts of aggression in Syrian territory, the ongoing illegal occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights, and persistent violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon.

The Security Council must act decisively to compel Israel to fully uphold the ceasefire in Lebanon, immediately halt all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and withdraw all its occupying forces.

Madam President,

On 28 February 2026, the United States and Israel launched an unprovoked war of aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in flagrant violation of international law, including the prohibition on the use of force and the peremptory norm (jus cogens) prohibiting aggression.

The aggressors have committed grave violations of international humanitarian law, deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure. In one instance, a girls’ school in Minab was destroyed, killing more than 168 students.

As of 8 April, at least 3,375 civilians have been killed. More than 700 educational institutions, along with healthcare and cultural facilities, have been attacked. Critical industrial infrastructure has also been targeted.

The United States and the Israeli regime must bear full responsibility and must be held accountable. Individual criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity must be pursued in accordance with international law.

Madam President,

Security in our region is indivisible and deeply interdependent. Achieving genuine collective security requires a unified response that directly addresses the main source of instability: the occupying regime of Israel. This outlaw and terrorist regime remains a persistent and serious threat to regional and international peace and security.

Finally, I categorically reject the baseless allegations raised against my country. Regrettably, some delegations attempted, once again, to ignore the root causes of the current situation in the region and deflect blame onto Iran rather than address the unlawful and destabilizing actions of the United States and the Israeli regime.

As an occupying regime and aggressor, the representative of Israel lacks any legal, moral, or political standing to lecture or accuse Member States.

MNA