Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack in Syria

Expressing deep disgust at this heinous crime, Esmaeil Baghaei noted that terrorist acts against religious sites and scholars in Syria and the region are part of the evil plot of the Zionist regime and the United States to incite sedition and division in the countries of the region.

Therefore, it is essential that all parties should be vigilant against these plots and fulfill their responsibilities to decisively confront terrorism and extremism, Baghaei underlined.

Offering condolences to the esteemed family of the martyred scholar, the nation and the community of religious scholars in Syria, the spokesman emphasized the need to identify and punish the perpetrators and masterminds of the terrorist crime as well as to cooperate collectively among regional countries to eradicate the ill phenomenon of terrorism.

The Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesman also emphasized the responsibility of the Syrian transitional government to ensure the security of the people, scholars, and all ethnic, religious, and sectarian groups in the country.

Assailants killed the Shiite cleric on Friday near Damascus by hurling a grenade into his car.

Syria's Interior Ministry has opened an investigation file into the circumstances of the incident and launched efforts to identify the suspect.

MNA/6817680